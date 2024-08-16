Menu

Crime

Vancouver activist facing hate speech probe praises Oct. 7 attack on Iranian TV

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 4:20 pm
2 min read
Charlotte Kates speaks on Iranian state television. View image in full screen
Charlotte Kates speaks on Iranian state television. Credit: Mermi TV.
A Vancouver activist facing a police hate speech investigation has surfaced in Iran, where she praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Charlotte Kates of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network appeared recently on Iranian state television; she spoke about being arrested in Vancouver and referred to Western democracy as a “lie.”

Vancouver police arrested Kates, 44, and initiated their investigation in April after she appeared at a Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Click to play video: 'Speech at Vancouver pro-Palestine protest investigated as hate crime'
Speech at Vancouver pro-Palestine protest investigated as hate crime

Speaking to the crowd, Kates described the Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel — which killed about 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians — as “heroic and brave.”

Kates then led the crowd in a chant of “Long live October 7th,” and called for the delisting of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and several other groups as terrorist organizations, praising them as “heroes.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Photos recently posted online show Kates accepting a “human rights award” from the Iranian government on Aug. 4.

“I spoke about the brave, heroic October 7 operation and the legitimacy of the resistance,” Kates said, dedicating the award to the “martyrs and prisoners of Palestine.”

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. was actually listed as a terrorist entity in Canada back in June — now she met with Mohseni-Eje’i who is the head of Iran’s judiciary,” Negar Mojtahedi a journalist with Iran Internationa, told Global News.

“(He) is an individual who in 2011 was actually sanctioned by the U.S. government. This is the same individual who presided over, as the head of the Iran judiciary, over the arrest of tens of thousands of Women Life Freedom protesters, who were, many of them, executed.”

Kates was also part of the now-dismantled pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of British Columbia in April.

Click to play video: 'UBC protest participant under fire for comments made at rally'
UBC protest participant under fire for comments made at rally

She was released following her April arrest and has not been charged with any crime.

The BC Civil Liberties Association condemned her arrest and suggested Vancouver police had conflated political speech with hate speech.

Kates is a graduate of Rutgers Law School in the U.S. Her status in Canada is unclear.

Global News has not been able to reach Kates for comment.

