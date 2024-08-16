Menu

Crime

Waskesiu restaurant owner banned from Prince Albert National Park

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
Pete's Terrace in Waskesiu View image in full screen
Pete's Terrace in Waskesiu. Global News
The owner of the popular family restaurant Pete’s Terrace in Waskesiu, Sask., has been banned from Prince Albert National Park for a period of up to one year.

“The decision to ban the individual from the national park will have no bearing on that individual’s current license, lease, or rental agreements with Parks Canada,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “It will be up to the individual to make arrangements, to ensure the continuity of their businesses during the period of their ban from the park.”

This comes after RCMP arrested 52-year-old Dory Graae on July 19 following reports of a sexual assault in Waskesiu. RCMP say officers executed a search warrant at a home in Waskesiu and found a small amount of cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia.

Graae is facing multiple charges, including one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking.

Graae is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal Lake on Sept. 12.

