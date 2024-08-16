Waskesiu restaurant owner banned from Prince Albert National Park

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of the popular family restaurant Pete’s Terrace in Waskesiu, Sask., has been banned from Prince Albert National Park for a period of up to one year.

“The decision to ban the individual from the national park will have no bearing on that individual’s current license, lease, or rental agreements with Parks Canada,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “It will be up to the individual to make arrangements, to ensure the continuity of their businesses during the period of their ban from the park.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This comes after RCMP arrested 52-year-old Dory Graae on July 19 following reports of a sexual assault in Waskesiu. RCMP say officers executed a search warrant at a home in Waskesiu and found a small amount of cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia.

Graae is facing multiple charges, including one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Graae is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal Lake on Sept. 12.