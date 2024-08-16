Manitoba RCMP look for leads in RM of Springfield machete incident

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify the owner of a vehicle that was spotted in the RM of Springfield around the time of a machete attack last month.

Police said they were called to a business on Jean Marc Avenue around 7 a.m. on July 26, where they found a victim with serious injuries.

The man, 27, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg, and told police he had just arrived at the business when four unknown men attacked him with machetes.

RCMP say they’re looking for information on a dark-coloured Honda Civic that was spotted in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.