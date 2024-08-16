Menu

Crime

Police look for suspect after 12-year-old girl hit at Calgary playground

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police search for man accused of assaulting child at playground'
Calgary police search for man accused of assaulting child at playground
WATCH: Calgary police are asking for help identifying a man they say is responsible or assaulting a child at a northeast playground. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl at a local playground late last month.

On July 30, police were called to Prairie Winds Park at 223 Castleridge Blvd. N.E. at around 8:15 p.m.

In a news release Friday morning, police said a physical altercation took place between a man and a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the man is believed to have verbally confronted the girl after an interaction at the playground between her and the man’s young son.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The verbal altercation escalated, and the man struck the victim,” police said.

Police said the girl had minor injuries. She was taken home by officers.

Police said they have exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the man and are now asking for help.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old with a medium build and short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black shoes with white soles.

Calgary police are looking for a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl at a playground on July 30, 2024.
Calgary police are looking for a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl at a playground on July 30, 2024. Courtesy / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 1-403-266-1234.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

