Police look for suspect after 12-year-old girl hit at Calgary playground

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl at a local playground late last month.

On July 30, police were called to Prairie Winds Park at 223 Castleridge Blvd. N.E. at around 8:15 p.m.

In a news release Friday morning, police said a physical altercation took place between a man and a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the man is believed to have verbally confronted the girl after an interaction at the playground between her and the man’s young son.

“The verbal altercation escalated, and the man struck the victim,” police said.

Police said the girl had minor injuries. She was taken home by officers.

Police said they have exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the man and are now asking for help.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old with a medium build and short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black shoes with white soles.

Calgary police are looking for a man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl at a playground on July 30, 2024. Courtesy / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 1-403-266-1234.