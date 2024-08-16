Ontario’s education minister resigns from Ford government, takes job in private sector

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s education minister, Todd Smith, has resigned from Doug Ford’s PC government “effective immediately,” the minister wrote in a post on social media Friday.

Smith’s post on X said he is leaving politics after accepting a position in the private sector.

“I have spoken to Premier Ford to let him know that I am resigning my seat and stepping down from my cabinet duties effective immediately and that I will not be seeking reelection,” his statement read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith has been an MPP for 13 years. He has been the MPP for Bay of Quinte since 2018 and previously represented Prince Edward—Hastings from 2011 to 2018.

He was the province’s energy minister before being moved into the education minister role this year.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement