Canada

Ontario’s education minister resigns from Ford government, takes job in private sector

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
File photo. Todd Smith. View image in full screen
File photo. Todd Smith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Madonik - POOL
Ontario’s education minister, Todd Smith, has resigned from Doug Ford’s PC government “effective immediately,” the minister wrote in a post on social media Friday.

Smith’s post on X said he is leaving politics after accepting a position in the private sector.

“I have spoken to Premier Ford to let him know that I am resigning my seat and stepping down from my cabinet duties effective immediately and that I will not be seeking reelection,” his statement read.

Smith has been an MPP for 13 years. He has been the MPP for Bay of Quinte since 2018 and previously represented Prince Edward—Hastings from 2011 to 2018.

He was the province’s energy minister before being moved into the education minister role this year.

More to come.

