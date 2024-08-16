More than 5,700 teaching positions unfilled in Quebec, just days before school year begins

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province’s schools, weeks before the new school year begins.

But Drainville says that number represents 2,800 fewer vacancies compared with this time last year.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the school system faces a serious challenge to find enough teachers because there are about 20,000 more students enrolled than there were last year.

Of the 5,704 unfilled teaching spots, 1,406 are for permanent, full-time positions, and the rest are contract jobs.

Drainville says the improvement over last year is due in part to a new collective agreement that requires teachers to accept class assignments by Aug. 8.

Unions, however, have said that despite the change in the contract, the education network is still dealing with a serious labour shortage.