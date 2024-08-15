Menu

Education

Court orders Gaza protest camp at B.C. university to pack up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2024 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. university suing pro-Palestinian protesters'
B.C. university suing pro-Palestinian protesters
Vancouver Island University is taking the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on its Nanaimo campus to court, suing for damages. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 16, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association says a judge in Vancouver granted an injunction ordering the encampment removed on Thursday, and that no further camps be established in the same area for 150 days.

The university went to court against the protest following an Ontario court decision that granted the University of Toronto an injunction against an encampment there.

The encampments against the Israel-Hamas war began popping up at Canadian universities this spring, including at the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria, with protesters demanding the institutions cut ties with Israeli firms and institutions.

Pro-Palestinian encampment occupying UBC has been dismantled
The civil liberties group says in a statement that it intervened in the case to argue that the court must consider the effects of an injunction on the protesters’ Charter rights, even if the encampment is on private property.

The association says it’s pleased the court found the measures sought by the university were “overly broad,” however the judge also found that the protesters’ Charter rights didn’t undermine the university’s property owner rights.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says in a social media statement that it is pleased the courts have granted the injunction that will ensure all people can feel safe in their campus community.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

