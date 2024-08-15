Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Registered sex offender among drivers busted in B.C. illegal ride-hail stings: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Richmond RCMP crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators'
Richmond RCMP crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators
Unlicensed and potentially dangerous ride-hailing services are an issue in Richmond, B.C. A recent blitz netted five illegal drivers and levied over $11,000 in fines. Global's Janet Brown has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they’ve handed out $66,000 in fines over three months in a crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators — including one who was a registered sex offender.

Mounties said the initiative, a partnership with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) branch, targeted unlicensed drivers for six days, starting in June.

Officers used unauthorized ride-hail apps to book rides with the illegal operators.

Click to play video: 'Crackdown on unlicensed ride-hailing operators in Richmond'
Crackdown on unlicensed ride-hailing operators in Richmond

Charges, including operating without a licence, wrong class of driver’s licence and failure to display a valid certificate were laid against 29 drivers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There are a number of steps legal ride-hailing operators must take to be certified to operate in BC. These protections have been put in place to ensure the overall safety of paying passengers and other road users,” Richmond RCMP Insp. Mark Baxter said in a media release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Some of the drivers that were stopped during these operations have poor driving records, prior convictions for impaired driving and in one case the driver was a registered sex offender; all of these are things which would preclude the person from working for a properly licensed operator.”

Police said one-third of the drivers were repeat offenders, including one driver who was allegedly caught for the third time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices