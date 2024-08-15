Calgary golfer with Stage 4 cancer surprised by family at Rogers Charity Classic Pro Am

Send this page to someone via email

Steve Blake is relishing every single second on the greens. The Calgary golfer is participating once again in the Rogers Charity Classic, but this year it’s different.

After receiving an exemption to play in the tournament, Blake was gifted a chance to play with his family at the pro am.

“It was a total surprise. I mean, I’m getting a lot of those lately.”

Blake’s wife Kelly and two children Brooklyn and Conner make up his team.

It’s a new experience for Kelly. “Steve has played in the pro am before. I have never been a spectator at it.”

The moment means so much more to the Blake family after Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer nearly one year ago. His dedication serves as motivation for others.

“It’s amazing that we all get to be a part of this experience with him. I’m so happy for him and honoured to be doing this with him. He’s so deserving of everything,” Brooklyn said.

Connor is relishing the opportunity to spend the day with his dad.

“All four of us want to have the best day we can, and being present is a part of that.”

Blake added that “it really is hard to put it into words, what it’s going to mean at the end.”

“Trying to think about it a little bit in advance what Sunday night’s going to be like. It’s just extra special.”