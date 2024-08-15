Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary golfer with Stage 4 cancer surprised by family at Rogers Charity Classic Pro Am

By Shane Struck & Moses Woldu Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary golfer with Stage 4 cancer joins Rogers Charity Classic Pro Am with family'
Calgary golfer with Stage 4 cancer joins Rogers Charity Classic Pro Am with family
WATCH: Nearly one year after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, Calgary golfer Steve Blake returned to the course. As Moses Woldu reports, Blake received a special exemption to play at the Rogers Charity Classic but that wasn’t the only special thing organizers planned.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Steve Blake is relishing every single second on the greens. The Calgary golfer is participating once again in the Rogers Charity Classic, but this year it’s different.

After receiving an exemption to play in the tournament, Blake was gifted a chance to play with his family at the pro am.

“It was a total surprise. I mean, I’m getting a lot of those lately.”

Blake’s wife Kelly and two children Brooklyn and Conner make up his team.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s a new experience for Kelly. “Steve has played in the pro am before. I have never been a spectator at it.”

The moment means so much more to the Blake family after Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer nearly one year ago. His dedication serves as motivation for others.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s amazing that we all get to be a part of this experience with him. I’m so happy for him and honoured to be doing this with him. He’s so deserving of everything,” Brooklyn said.

Trending Now

Connor is relishing the opportunity to spend the day with his dad.

“All four of us want to have the best day we can, and being present is a part of that.”

Blake added that “it really is hard to put it into words, what it’s going to mean at the end.”

“Trying to think about it a little bit in advance what Sunday night’s going to be like. It’s just extra special.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices