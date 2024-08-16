Mould, sewage and ‘hazardous’ damage: Flood victims turn to volunteers for help

Send this page to someone via email

The stench was becoming unbearable for Nydia Ceron after the torrential and historic downpour from tropical storm Debby’s remnants flooded her basement.

The 65-year-old lives alone in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. The flood ravaged the lower level of her home, ruining an array of items; a bed, couch and memorabilia are all a total loss.

“She has been waiting to get answers back from her insurance and no one has been getting back to her,” neighbour Alma Williams said.

“And I know she had sewage water in her basement, and it’s not healthy for her, especially at her age. So I said let me see what I can do for her.”

What’s most problematic is there are signs of possible black mould in Ceron’s water-logged basement. Local officials aren’t sure it’s safe for her to continue living in her home.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro city councillor Benoit Langevin is in charge of volunteers filling the gap after the area was struck by Debby’s downpour.

They do their best to help vulnerable and older flood victims in need of resources. Langevin has fielded calls from seniors, caregivers, people with disabilities and pregnant people in need of aid.

“I went to houses that when you get in your eyes burn,” Langevin said.

View image in full screen A flood-damaged home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal’s West Island on Aug. 14, 2014. The area was hard hit by flooding from tropical storm Debby’s remnants. Global News

Ceron is one of many people the volunteers have gone to help after her neighbour reached out for aid. She said she didn’t expect them to come so fast.

“I’m so happy to see them,” Ceron said.

The volunteers had been to 56 homes in the borough by Wednesday. Residents with soaked basements are facing odours that are “pretty intense,” according to Langevin.

“The more the day advances, the more it stinks and a lot of people are confused on what’s the next step,” Langevin said.

‘They need to support communities like ours’

The remnants of tropical storm Debby caused major damage in Quebec, flooding thousands of homes and washing out roads. More than 550,000 customers lost power during the height of the storm Friday evening, which dumped up to 200 millimetres of rain on some areas in a 24-hour period.

Some parts of Montreal received as much as 173 millimetres of rain, according to Environment Canada. In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, the devastation can be seen from street to street where discarded and contaminated items have been dumped on the curb.

As the cleanup continues, Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis said the volunteer team and local services can’t do it alone.

Since the deluge, the 311 line has been inundated with calls and the fire department is stretched thin.

They can’t keep up and Beis wonders where the City of Montreal has been during the crisis.

“Number 1: have a presence in the different communities,” Beis said in an interview Wednesday. “Number 2: declare an emergency so that we can tap into the different resources that are available. But also be able to have the Red Cross involved to be able to provide some temporary shelter for folks who are stuck potentially living in some hazardous areas.”

2:02 Acute flooding prompts questions from Pierrefonds residents

When Global News reached out to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s office, a spokesperson pointed to the mayor’s response from Tuesday. Plante defended the city’s response to flooding earlier in the week, saying her administration is working to put in better infrastructure against flooding.

The city will “continue to do everything it can” to support flood victims, Plante said.

“If there are Montrealers who would have liked me to be there, I’m sorry,” she said. “But in no way does that show disinterest, because actions speak.”

The Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor also took aim at the province’s financial assistance program for flood victims, saying it is complicated and unclear. The Quebec government should be more helpful, he said.

“They need to get involved,” Beis said. “They need to support communities like ours — not for me, or my council, but for the citizens.”

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault defended himself for not having visited flood-stricken communities until almost one week after Debby’s last gasps struck the province.

Legault hinted he may expand eligibility for government funding for people whose homes were damaged by flooding.

— with files from The Canadian Press