Much of Alberta dealing with poor air quality due to wildfire smoke

Nearly all of Alberta was under an air quality advisory on Thursday.

The poor air quality is due to wildfire smoke and it’s leading to reduced visibility in many areas.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” Environment and Climate Change Canada’s advisory said.

The smoky conditions can lead to health risks for people regardless of their age, but seniors, pregnant people, infants and young children, people who work outdoors and people who smoke are most at risk.

People should limit the time they spend outside in these conditions.

“Listen to your body and if you experience symptoms, reduce or stop outdoor activities,” ECCC said. “Symptoms can include milder and more common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.”

Alberta’s Air Quality Health Index fluctuated from moderate to high to very high risk depending on the area Thursday morning.

