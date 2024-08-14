Northern Manitoba First Nation evacuates as wildfire burns nearby

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Manitoba First Nation is being evacuated as a nearby wildfire threatens to edge closer to the community because of wind.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is supporting the evacuation of Bunibonibee Cree Nation, formerly known as Oxford House.

The wildfire is estimated to be 10 kilometres south of the community and roughly 57 square kilometres in size.

Four other First Nations in the province remain evacuated, with the Red Cross saying community members are staying in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says he has approved a request for assistance from the province on behalf of Bunibonibee Cree Nation and the Canadian Armed Forces has sent aircraft to support the evacuation.

The First Nation has a registered population of about 3,400 and is roughly 160 kilometres southeast of the city of Thompson.