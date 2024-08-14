Menu

Fire

Northern Manitoba First Nation evacuates as wildfire burns nearby

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 10:51 pm
1 min read
Another Northern Manitoba community has been evacuated as a wildfire burns closer. Here's the latest wildfire update from the province.
A northern Manitoba First Nation is being evacuated as a nearby wildfire threatens to edge closer to the community because of wind.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is supporting the evacuation of Bunibonibee Cree Nation, formerly known as Oxford House.

The wildfire is estimated to be 10 kilometres south of the community and roughly 57 square kilometres in size.

Four other First Nations in the province remain evacuated, with the Red Cross saying community members are staying in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says he has approved a request for assistance from the province on behalf of Bunibonibee Cree Nation and the Canadian Armed Forces has sent aircraft to support the evacuation.

The First Nation has a registered population of about 3,400 and is roughly 160 kilometres southeast of the city of Thompson.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

