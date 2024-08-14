Father’s body recovered after he drowned in Abbotsford lake

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man who drowned in an Abbotsford, B.C., lake has now been recovered.

The man jumped into Albert Dyck Lake around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses said a father, who was there with his son, jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue crews were called in to assist in the search, with members using sonar equipment to look for the man.

The RCMP underwater rescue team was also called in and arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

Abbotsford police confirmed on Wednesday morning that this was a “terrible incident” but no foul play or anything suspicious is suspected.