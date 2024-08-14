Menu

Canada

Father’s body recovered after he drowned in Abbotsford lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Recovery efforts underway for missing Abbotsford swimmer'
Recovery efforts underway for missing Abbotsford swimmer
PREVIOUS FILE: Abbotsford police say recovery efforts are underway after a man went missing while swimming in Albert Dyck Lake. As Angela Jung reports, the man was with his son when he jumped in the water and never resurfaced.
The body of a man who drowned in an Abbotsford, B.C., lake has now been recovered.

The man jumped into Albert Dyck Lake around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses said a father, who was there with his son, jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue crews were called in to assist in the search, with members using sonar equipment to look for the man.

The RCMP underwater rescue team was also called in and arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

Abbotsford police confirmed on Wednesday morning that this was a “terrible incident” but no foul play or anything suspicious is suspected.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

