Recovery effort underway after father doesn’t resurface in Abbotsford lake

A recovery mission continues on Tuesday morning for a man who jumped into an Abbotsford, B.C., lake on Monday.

Police and search and rescue crews were called to Albert Dyck Lake around 5 p.m. after witnesses said a father, who was there with his son, jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue crews were called in to assist in the search, with members using sonar equipment to look for the man.

As darkness fell, crews ended search efforts.

The RCMP underwater rescue team has been called in and is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the park will remain closed until further notice.