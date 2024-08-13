Recovery effort underway after father doesn’t resurface in Abbotsford lake

A recovery mission continues on Tuesday morning for a man who jumped into an Abbotsford, B.C., lake on Monday.
Police and search and rescue crews were called to Albert Dyck Lake around 5 p.m. after witnesses said a father, who was there with his son, jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.
Get daily National news
Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue crews were called in to assist in the search, with members using sonar equipment to look for the man.
As darkness fell, crews ended search efforts.
The RCMP underwater rescue team has been called in and is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the park will remain closed until further notice.
- City of Surrey concerned about brush fires, with more than 400 ignited since May 1
- ‘No one’s told us’: Parents of B.C. baby who died in care seek answers in agonizing case
- In 45 mins, North Van resident captures 40 drivers failing to stop at intersection
- West Vancouver mayor pledges ‘positive solution’ to controversial sale of public beach access
Comments