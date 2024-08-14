Driver charged after pedestrians struck, dog killed at St. Albert car show

See more sharing options

The driver of a 1930s vehicle has been charged after two pedestrians were struck and injured, and a dog was killed, in a crash at an Edmonton-area car show.

RCMP in St. Albert were called to a collision on Aug. 8 at the Rock’n August Car Show.

An initial investigation found an orange 1934 Ford B40 was involved.

The driver has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act with careless driving.

The injured pedestrians were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Mounties say the investigation is continuing and are asking anyone with video footage of the car before the collision, or the crash itself, to contact them.