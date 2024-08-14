Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after pedestrians struck, dog killed at St. Albert car show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
File: An RCMP patch. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP patch. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver of a 1930s vehicle has been charged after two pedestrians were struck and injured, and a dog was killed, in a crash at an Edmonton-area car show.

RCMP in St. Albert were called to a collision on Aug. 8 at the Rock’n August Car Show.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An initial investigation found an orange 1934 Ford B40 was involved.

The driver has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act with careless driving.

Trending Now

The injured pedestrians were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Mounties say the investigation is continuing and are asking anyone with video footage of the car before the collision, or the crash itself, to contact them.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices