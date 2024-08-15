Okanagan weather: Slight cool down en route

Send this page to someone via email

For the 16th day in a row, temperatures in the Okanagan will climb into the low 30s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon.

A drop in daytime highs is expected with a weak cold front on Friday. The mercury will climb to around 27 C with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

For Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will flirt with the 30-degree mark, along with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and high-elevation thunderstorms.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The workweek ahead will start with highs in the upper 20s before conditions cool slightly with a mix of sun and cloud mid-week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.