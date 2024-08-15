Okanagan weather: Slight cool down en route

For the 16th day in a row, temperatures in the Okanagan will climb into the low 30s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon.
A drop in daytime highs is expected with a weak cold front on Friday. The mercury will climb to around 27 C with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.
For Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will flirt with the 30-degree mark, along with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and high-elevation thunderstorms.
Get breaking National news
The workweek ahead will start with highs in the upper 20s before conditions cool slightly with a mix of sun and cloud mid-week.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments