Okanagan weather: Slight cool down en route

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 1:45 pm
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
For the 16th day in a row, temperatures in the Okanagan will climb into the low 30s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon.

A drop in daytime highs is expected with a weak cold front on Friday. The mercury will climb to around 27 C with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

For Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will flirt with the 30-degree mark, along with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and high-elevation thunderstorms.

The workweek ahead will start with highs in the upper 20s before conditions cool slightly with a mix of sun and cloud mid-week.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

