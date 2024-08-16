Menu

Simply Delicious Recipe: Chocolate Cube Strawberries

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 6:00 am
Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman as she prepares chocolate cube strawberries.

Ingredients

8 oz semi-sweet chocolate

1 tbsp oil (any variety)

12 small to medium whole strawberries, with leaves on

Instructions

  1. Melt chocolate with oil just until smooth, in a microwave on medium heat for about 2 minutes
  2. Pour into a 12-mold ice cube tray, about one-third to halfway
  3. Place a smaller strawberry into the chocolate and refrigerate, just until solid
  4. Pop out and keep at room temperature or refrigerated
