Simply Delicious Recipe: Chocolate Cube Strawberries

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman as she prepares chocolate cube strawberries.
Ingredients
8 oz semi-sweet chocolate
1 tbsp oil (any variety)
12 small to medium whole strawberries, with leaves on
Instructions
- Melt chocolate with oil just until smooth, in a microwave on medium heat for about 2 minutes
- Pour into a 12-mold ice cube tray, about one-third to halfway
- Place a smaller strawberry into the chocolate and refrigerate, just until solid
- Pop out and keep at room temperature or refrigerated
