Calgary Humane Society seeks tips in ‘disturbing series of kitten abuse’

WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

The Calgary Humane Society is warning cat owners to keep their cats indoors as it investigates what it calls a “disturbing series of kitten abuse,” including one case where a kitten was found dead.

On Monday, a dead kitten was found zip-tied to a fence in the southwest Calgary community of Kingsland. After an exam by a veterinarian, it was discovered that the kitten had suffered blunt force trauma to its abdomen and head.

The humane society said Wednesday that this case is the most recent in a series of similar events in the Sandy Beach and Kingsland areas this summer.

Since May 30, six kittens between the ages of six and eight weeks old have been found in public spaces in various states of distress.

In several of the abuse cases, the humane society said kittens’ paws were bound and the animals were covered in a tar-like substance.

View image in full screen The Calgary Humane Society is investigating a series of incidents of kitten abuse over the summer. This kitten was found covered in a tar-like substance. Courtesy / Calgary Humane Society

“These victims could not be more vulnerable,” said Brad Nichols, director of enforcement at the Calgary Humane Society.

“It is incredibly concerning to see an isolated incident of this nature, let alone half a dozen. Given the link between animal abuse and interpersonal violence, this concern transcends animal welfare.”

The humane society is seeking tips from the public in hopes of finding out where the kittens came from and who is responsible for the animal abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-205-4455 or submit an online report on the Calgary Humane Society’s website.

The Calgary Humane Society is investigating a series of kitten abuse incidents over the summer. This kitten was found covered in a tar-like substance. Courtesy / Calgary Humane Society

View image in full screen The Calgary Humane Society is investigating a series of kitten abuse incidents over the summer. This kitten was found with a leg injury. Courtesy / Calgary Humane Society