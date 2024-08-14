Menu

Crime

Selkirk man faces 16 charges in connection with 2023 armed robberies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they've arrested a man in connection with a string of 2023 robberies in Selkirk.
Manitoba RCMP say they've arrested a man in connection with a string of 2023 robberies in Selkirk. Manitoba RCMP
A Selkirk man is in custody after a string of armed robberies at local businesses last year, Manitoba RCMP say.

The five incidents took place between Aug. 21 and Sept. 15, 2023, at two businesses in Selkirk. Police said in each case, a man with his face covered entered the businesses armed with a knife and demanded money.

RCMP said after a lengthy investigation — which included interviewing witnesses, examining video footage and evidence being sent to the lab for analysis — they identified a suspect and linked him to all five robberies.

The man, 27, was arrested late last month and is now in custody facing five counts each of robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has also been charged with uttering threats.

Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

