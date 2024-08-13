Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Classic muscle car, trailer stolen from Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 8:38 pm
1 min read
A photo montage of the muscle car and the trailer that were stolen from Kelowna last week. View image in full screen
A photo montage of the muscle car and the trailer that were stolen from Kelowna last week. Kelowna RCMP
A distinct classic muscle car and the enclosed trailer it was parked in were stolen from the Central Okanagan in B.C., last week.

Kelowna RCMP say the theft happened on the evening of Aug. 9, around 8:30 p.m., along the 2000 block of Acland Road near Reid’s Corner.

The car is a maroon 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle with B.C. license plate SJ9 39J. It also features a distinct blower.

The white trailer is a 2001 Pace America model with B.C. license plate 996 53K and a ‘Honda Racing’ sticker on the side.

Security footage of the suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Security footage of the suspect vehicle. Kelowna RCMP
Police say the suspects broke into a secured compound and hauled away the trailer, all of which was caught by security footage.

The suspect vehicle is a light blue-green pickup truck, a late 2000s GMC model with an extended cab and a long box. It also has chrome rocker panels and chrome side steps.

RCMP added that the car was spotted along Highway 97A in Enderby on Aug. 12, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the whereabouts of the stolen trailer and muscle car is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, referencing file number 2024-46431.

