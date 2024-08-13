Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon father concerned about people smoking by hospital doors

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 8:05 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon father concerned about people smoking by hospital doors
James McCrimmon is not only dealing with the stress of having a critically ill child, but also worries about shielding his son from second-hand smoke when entering and exiting the hospital.
James McCrimmon is not only dealing with the stress of having a critically ill child, but also worries about shielding his son from second-hand smoke when entering and exiting the hospital.

“It’s awful,” McCrimmon said Tuesday. “He already struggles with nausea and vomiting, everything from the chemo drugs to having to hold his breath and cover his face, coming through, what on most days, is crowds of smokers at the front entrance here.”

His son Isaac, 3, was diagnosed with leukemia last April. The family moved to Saskatoon from Dauphin, Man., to continue his care. Isaac relapsed in October and the family went to Winnipeg for a bone marrow transplant. Now, the toddler is in the intensive care unit at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, fighting infections and other medical issues as he recovers from leukemia.

Despite multiple “no smoking” signs, McCrimmon said he sees a lot of people smoking on hospital grounds — many right by the entrance — and would like to see better enforcement by security.

In an emailed response, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said smoking on their properties is an ongoing concern, and they discourage smoking outside designated areas. According to the SHA, protective services officers patrol their facilities to monitor smoking activity.

Click to play video: 'Summer Breeze Benefit in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada'
Summer Breeze Benefit in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada
