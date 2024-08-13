Saskatoon father concerned about people smoking by hospital doors

Send this page to someone via email

James McCrimmon is not only dealing with the stress of having a critically ill child, but also worries about shielding his son from second-hand smoke when entering and exiting the hospital.

“It’s awful,” McCrimmon said Tuesday. “He already struggles with nausea and vomiting, everything from the chemo drugs to having to hold his breath and cover his face, coming through, what on most days, is crowds of smokers at the front entrance here.”

His son Isaac, 3, was diagnosed with leukemia last April. The family moved to Saskatoon from Dauphin, Man., to continue his care. Isaac relapsed in October and the family went to Winnipeg for a bone marrow transplant. Now, the toddler is in the intensive care unit at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, fighting infections and other medical issues as he recovers from leukemia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Despite multiple “no smoking” signs, McCrimmon said he sees a lot of people smoking on hospital grounds — many right by the entrance — and would like to see better enforcement by security.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed response, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said smoking on their properties is an ongoing concern, and they discourage smoking outside designated areas. According to the SHA, protective services officers patrol their facilities to monitor smoking activity.