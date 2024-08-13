Young boy from Melville, Sask. taken to hospital after serious collision

Send this page to someone via email

A boy under the age of 12 has been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Melville, Sask.

On Monday around 9 p.m., Melville RCMP responded to the collision in the residential area of 7th Avenue and King Street.

The boy was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Saskatoon.

“The child, who is a male under the age of 12, has injuries described as serious in nature,” RCMP said in a statement.

The area has now reopened to traffic.

“Melville RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.”