Police release bitmojis, pseudonyms of Ontario man facing child luring charges

A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges in connection with a child luring investigation in Huron County, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The police say officers began to investigate in March after it was reported that someone was talking to a child through a social media site.
Police would not say which social media site the accused was using but they believe there could be more victims out there.
They released a couple of bitmojis the man had been using as well as some aliases he was chatting under, including “Stintam,” “Stalkham,” “Jason Stintam” and “Jason Stalkham.”
Bitmojis allow an individual to create their own expressive cartoon avatar.
A 27-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges connected to making sexually explicit material available to a minor and luring as well as possession of child pornography.
