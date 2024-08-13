Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release bitmojis, pseudonyms of Ontario man facing child luring charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
Several teenage girls were rescued from the sex trade in Alberta. They were all groomed and lured online. Sgt. Kerry Shima with Alert’s ICE Unit sits down with Carole Anne Devaney with advice for parents to help protect their children online – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges in connection with a child luring investigation in Huron County, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The police say officers began to investigate in March after it was reported that someone was talking to a child through a social media site.

Police would not say which social media site the accused was using but they believe there could be more victims out there.

They released a couple of bitmojis the man had been using as well as some aliases he was chatting under, including “Stintam,” “Stalkham,” “Jason Stintam” and “Jason Stalkham.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bitmojis allow an individual to create their own expressive cartoon avatar.

Police release bitmojis, pseudonyms of Ontario man facing child luring charges - image
Trending Now

A 27-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges connected to making sexually explicit material available to a minor and luring as well as possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement
Police release bitmojis, pseudonyms of Ontario man facing child luring charges - image
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices