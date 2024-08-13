Town near Manitoba-Saskatchewan border offering $30K to new residents

Send this page to someone via email

A small town just west of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border is looking for new residents, and according to the mayor, they’re willing to make it worth your while.

Larry Tomlinson, mayor of Moosomin, Sask., told 680 CJOB that the goal is to double the town’s population — and they’re offering a $30,000 incentive to anyone who builds a home there.

Tomlinson said he hopes the money, low crime and the low cost of living are reasons Moosomin, only 20 kilometres west of the Manitoba boundary, might appeal to potential new residents.

“A group of people we have in town, which is the Community Building Alliance, made up of local businesses … as soon as the house is ready to move into, will give you your $30,000.

“Our crime rate at this moment is very low, there’s hardly any,” he said. “It’s a very friendly community, and it’s a good option to move to.”

Tomlinson said developers can also get in on the action — with $30,000 for the first unit of a new building and $8,000 for every unit after that.

Currently, Moosomin is home to about 3,300 people.