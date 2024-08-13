Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Town near Manitoba-Saskatchewan border offering $30K to new residents

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 2:16 pm
1 min read
This 2017 photo was taken by Colin Stewart in Moosomin, Sask. View image in full screen
This 2017 photo was taken by Colin Stewart in Moosomin, Sask. Colin Stewart/Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A small town just west of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border is looking for new residents, and according to the mayor, they’re willing to make it worth your while.

Larry Tomlinson, mayor of Moosomin, Sask., told 680 CJOB that the goal is to double the town’s population — and they’re offering a $30,000 incentive to anyone who builds a home there.

Tomlinson said he hopes the money, low crime and the low cost of living are reasons Moosomin, only 20 kilometres west of the Manitoba boundary, might appeal to potential new residents.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A group of people we have in town, which is the Community Building Alliance, made up of local businesses … as soon as the house is ready to move into, will give you your $30,000.

“Our crime rate at this moment is very low, there’s hardly any,” he said. “It’s a very friendly community, and it’s a good option to move to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tomlinson said developers can also get in on the action — with $30,000 for the first unit of a new building and $8,000 for every unit after that.

Trending Now

Currently, Moosomin is home to about 3,300 people.

Click to play video: 'Canadian’s thinking of relocating provinces'
Canadian’s thinking of relocating provinces
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices