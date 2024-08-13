Honda Civics continue to be targeted by airbag thieves: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police may have a suspect in the case of stolen airbags from Honda Civic vehicles.

Police say officers were called to a home on Speedvale Avenue West near Woolwich Street on Monday afternoon.

The owner told investigators that the steering wheel airbag from his 2018 Civic had been stolen.

Investigators say there was evidence that entry to the vehicle was gained by punching the driver’s door lock.

Police obtained security video showing a man between 25 and 45 years of age with an average height approaching the victim’s vehicle around 5 a.m. that morning. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black gloves, and carrying a blue Walmart reusable bag.

This theft comes almost a month after 10 Honda Civics had their airbags stolen.

Those incidents took place at two apartment complexes on July 14: one on Willow Road, the other on Speedvale Avenue West. They say all the vehicles involved were 2016 to 2021 models.

Investigators are trying to determine whether all of the thefts are connected.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.