Canada

B.C. boy holds 2nd lemonade stand to honour dad who died 2 years ago

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '9-year-old holds annual lemonade stand fundraiser for B.C. hospitals'
9-year-old holds annual lemonade stand fundraiser for B.C. hospitals
It's a sweet tradition for an even sweeter cause. 9-year-old Anders Yee is re-opening his yearly lemonade stand to raise money for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. As Grace Ke reports, the area hospitals have done a lot for him and his family.
For the second year, a B.C. boy is using his summer vacation to raise money for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Anders Yee, nine, hosted his second-annual lemonade stand on Shelbourne Street on Monday afternoon.

This year, he branched out to sell ice cream and freezies to raise funds for the Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital.

“So we have pink lemonade and regular lemonade and then we have strawberry ice cream and vanilla ice cream,” Anders said.

For Anders and his family, the cause is very dear to their hearts.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two years ago, Anders lost his father, who was 55, after he spent a short time on life support at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Years earlier, Anders himself spent five weeks at Victoria General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit as a premature infant.

Last year he raised about $1,000 from the lemonade stand.

Click to play video: 'Lemonade stand raising money for Victoria hospitals'
Lemonade stand raising money for Victoria hospitals
“It feels really good,” Anders said. “Because it just makes a difference and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation is just a great place to donate.”

He said he knows his dad would be really proud of him.

Mom Susanna said the lemonade stand was her son’s idea and they wanted to host it in August around the anniversary of her husband’s passing.

“It’s a way of remembering his dad and memorializing him,” she said. “It’s a way of remembering and celebrating,” adding that Anders is “an amazing little individual.”

