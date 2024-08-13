Single vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Savona kills woman from Port Coquitlam

One woman is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries after an Aug. 11 crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Savona, B.C.
Police said Monday they believe a pickup truck carrying two people was travelling east when it struck a ditch and then rolled over into the westbound ditch.
“Both occupants were trapped inside, with the Fire Department having to assist with extraction,” RCMP said in a press release.
“The female adult passenger was found deceased, while the adult female driver was taken to hospital with serious, and believed to be life-threatening injuries.”
Both women were from Port Coquitlam.
RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service and BC Highway Patrol, are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP at 250- 314-1800.
