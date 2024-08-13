Menu

Single vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Savona kills woman from Port Coquitlam

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
BC Highway Patrol steps up summer enforcement
WATCH: There has been a string of fatal crashes on B.C. roads and highways. In one week, 16 people lost their lives in six separate crashes. – Jul 12, 2024
One woman is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries after an Aug. 11 crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Savona, B.C.

Police said Monday they believe a pickup truck carrying two people was travelling east when it struck a ditch and then rolled over into the westbound ditch.

“Both occupants were trapped inside, with the Fire Department having to assist with extraction,” RCMP said in a press release.

Crash closes Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
“The female adult passenger was found deceased, while the adult female driver was taken to hospital with serious, and believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

Both women were from Port Coquitlam.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service and BC Highway Patrol, are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP at  250- 314-1800.

