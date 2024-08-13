Menu

National

Canada

Having trouble finding a place to rent in Saskatchewan? You aren’t alone

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Having trouble finding a place to rent in Saskatchewan? You aren’t alone
WATCH: Some people in Saskatchewan are having trouble finding a place to rent this summer, as vacancy rates have reached a near-decade low.
Vacancy rates in the province of Saskatchewan are at a near-decade low, causing rent prices to skyrocket.

As Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, with low vacancy comes increased competition for renters.

It’s a formula university students don’t want to hear as they prepare to head back to school in the fall.

Check out the video at the top for more on the Saskatchewan rental scene.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

