Having trouble finding a place to rent in Saskatchewan? You aren’t alone

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vacancy rates in the province of Saskatchewan are at a near-decade low, causing rent prices to skyrocket.

As Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, with low vacancy comes increased competition for renters.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s a formula university students don’t want to hear as they prepare to head back to school in the fall.

Check out the video at the top for more on the Saskatchewan rental scene.