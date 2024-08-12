‘Extremely dangerous’: RCMP probe report of wire strung across North Shore bike path

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in North Vancouver say they’re investigating reports someone strung a wire across a busy bike path on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Reports about the wire first surfaced on social media, with users saying the wire was strung across the east path’s exit at the north end of the bridge.

North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak confirmed someone reported encountering the hazard on Friday while cycling across the bridge, and removed it.

1:03 Caught on camera: North Van woman sets mountain bike traps

“We don’t know what the intention of the person was, what their goal was, for putting up a wire,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously extremely dangerous. If anybody is going fast enough, it could cause serious damage, serious injuries.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This is not the first time someone has attempted to set traps for cyclists on the North Shore.

In 2016, a North Vancouver woman pleaded guilty to mischief after setting traps, including rocks and logs, on North Shore mountain bike trails.

Sahak said anyone with information on the reported bridge incident or who witnessed suspicious activity should call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.