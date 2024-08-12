Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 1 outside Moose Jaw, Sask.

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
On August 11, around 9:50 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway #1 near Mortlach, SK. View image in full screen
On August 11, around 9:50 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway #1 near Mortlach, SK. Files / Global News
Moose Jaw RCMP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday that left one man dead at the scene.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 1 near Mortlach, Sask., around 9:50 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the man was struck by a vehicle and was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the male and no further details can be provided about them at this time,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.”

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed after the crash but have since re-opened.

“Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.”

