Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 1 outside Moose Jaw, Sask.

Moose Jaw RCMP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday that left one man dead at the scene.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 1 near Mortlach, Sask., around 9:50 p.m.

Police say the man was struck by a vehicle and was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the male and no further details can be provided about them at this time,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.”

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed after the crash but have since re-opened.

“Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.”