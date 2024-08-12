Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crypto platform diverted $13M from customers, B.C. regulator says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
A Bitcoin ATM is seen in Hong Kong on May 11, 2018. A panel of the British Columbia Securities commission has found a crypto trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung. View image in full screen
A Bitcoin ATM is seen in Hong Kong on May 11, 2018. A panel of the British Columbia Securities commission has found a crypto trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung. KC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A panel of the British Columbia Securities Commission has found a cryptocurrency trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts.

The commission says the company operating under the name ezBtc and incorporated by then-B.C. resident David Smillie told customers their bitcoins would be held in “cold storage,” a more secure method of keeping digital assets offline.

Instead, the panel found about a third of all the crypto assets that customers deposited with the platform between 2016 and 2019 were diverted to gambling sites or to Smillie’s personal accounts on other crypto trading platforms.

Click to play video: 'Self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ charged for allegedly defrauding clients'
Self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ charged for allegedly defrauding clients
Trending Now

The commission says in a statement issued Monday that it hired a forensic data analytics firm to determine what happened to the cryptocurrency, and some of it was “quickly transferred” either to Smillie’s accounts or two gambling websites.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the panel found that Smillie directed the affairs of ezBtc, and by authorizing the company’s misconduct, he committed the same misconduct as the platform.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The commission says the company was dissolved in 2022 and didn’t take part in the hearing, and while Smillie didn’t attend, he was represented by a lawyer.

It says the panel will next consider what sanctions to impose, which could be monetary or bans from market participation.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices