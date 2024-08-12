Crypto platform diverted $13M from customers, B.C. regulator says

Send this page to someone via email

A panel of the British Columbia Securities Commission has found a cryptocurrency trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts.

The commission says the company operating under the name ezBtc and incorporated by then-B.C. resident David Smillie told customers their bitcoins would be held in “cold storage,” a more secure method of keeping digital assets offline.

Instead, the panel found about a third of all the crypto assets that customers deposited with the platform between 2016 and 2019 were diverted to gambling sites or to Smillie’s personal accounts on other crypto trading platforms.

2:09 Self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ charged for allegedly defrauding clients

The commission says in a statement issued Monday that it hired a forensic data analytics firm to determine what happened to the cryptocurrency, and some of it was “quickly transferred” either to Smillie’s accounts or two gambling websites.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the panel found that Smillie directed the affairs of ezBtc, and by authorizing the company’s misconduct, he committed the same misconduct as the platform.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The commission says the company was dissolved in 2022 and didn’t take part in the hearing, and while Smillie didn’t attend, he was represented by a lawyer.

It says the panel will next consider what sanctions to impose, which could be monetary or bans from market participation.