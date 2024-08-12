Toronto zoo: Trilly the moose, known for her ‘grumpy ears’, dies at age 11

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo said one of its two moose was euthanized after several months of decline in her old age.

The Zoo said Trilly was 11 years old and “lived beyond the average life expectancy of a moose in human care.” She passed away on Aug. 6.

“She had lost a lot of condition and had known arthritic changes in multiple limbs. Trilly was quite thin despite extensive efforts to increase her feed intake,” the Toronto Zoo said.

It added that moose are notoriously hard to feed in their old age but noted that Trilly did better than most other moose in similar environments.

Trilly also suffered from significant arthritis. She had a ruptured tendon on her left hock, which led to joint instability and the arthritis.

“Based on recent x-rays, we know there is arthritis in at least three out of four pasterns, as well as changes to one of her pedal bones (related to hoof abscess),” the Zoo said.

View image in full screen Trilly, a moose from the Toronto Zoo. Provided / Toronto Zoo

The Zoo said Trilly “kept Wildlife Care staff on their toes.” She showed off her “Grumpy ears” if she didn’t get what she wanted.

Trilly was also very protective of her sister Lilly, the Zoo said.

The Toronto Zoo has more than 3,000 animals representing more than 250 species and said “it’s natural that we will experience losses.”