Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto zoo: Trilly the moose, known for her ‘grumpy ears’, dies at age 11

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs'
Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs
RELATED: Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs – May 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Zoo said one of its two moose was euthanized after several months of decline in her old age.

The Zoo said Trilly was 11 years old and “lived beyond the average life expectancy of a moose in human care.” She passed away on Aug. 6.

“She had lost a lot of condition and had known arthritic changes in multiple limbs. Trilly was quite thin despite extensive efforts to increase her feed intake,” the Toronto Zoo said.

It added that moose are notoriously hard to feed in their old age but noted that Trilly did better than most other moose in similar environments.

Trilly also suffered from significant arthritis. She had a ruptured tendon on her left hock, which led to joint instability and the arthritis.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Based on recent x-rays, we know there is arthritis in at least three out of four pasterns, as well as changes to one of her pedal bones (related to hoof abscess),” the Zoo said.

Story continues below advertisement
Trilly, a moose from the Toronto Zoo. View image in full screen
Trilly, a moose from the Toronto Zoo. Provided / Toronto Zoo
Trending Now

The Zoo said Trilly “kept Wildlife Care staff on their toes.” She showed off her “Grumpy ears” if she didn’t get what she wanted.

Trilly was also very protective of her sister Lilly, the Zoo said.

The Toronto Zoo has more than 3,000 animals representing more than 250 species and said “it’s natural that we will experience losses.”

Trilly, a moose from the Toronto Zoo. View image in full screen
Trilly, a moose from the Toronto Zoo. Provided / Toronto Zoo
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices