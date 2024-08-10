Victim of shooting in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood identified as Quebec man

Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally gunned down in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood as 21-year-old Dacia Mbongo from Quebec.
The department gave the update Saturday afternoon as part of its ongoing homicide investigation into the shooting.
The shooting happened near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Police say a group of men were reportedly arguing and a number of gunshots were heard.
Mbongo was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers416-222-TIPS (8477).
— with files from Global’s Gabby Rodrigues
