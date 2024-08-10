Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Kim into Olympic breaking quarterfinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., competes in the round robin stage of the breaking event against Australia's Jeff "J Attack" Dunne during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., competes in the round robin stage of the breaking event against Australia's Jeff "J Attack" Dunne during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Phil Kim has advanced to the quarterfinals of men’s breaking at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver, known in breaking circles as B-Boy Phil Wizard, won his three battles to top his group in the 16-man field.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada wins 1st-ever Olympic women’s beach volleyball medal'
Paris 2024: Canada wins 1st-ever Olympic women’s beach volleyball medal

The Canadian squares off with Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre, better known as Lee, of the Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim dominated his third battle 2-0 and earned all but one of 16 votes from the judges against Australia’s Jeff Dunne (J Attack).

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian split his second round 1-1 with Ukraine’s Oleh Kuznetsov (Kuzya), but won 10-8 in votes.

Kim swept his first battle of the group stage 2-0 against Frenchman Danis Civil (Dany Dann).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices