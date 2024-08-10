Suspicious death in Vernon, B.C., a ‘possible’ homicide investigation underway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A body was found in a North Okanagan home on Thursday, and Vernon RCMP say they’re now investigating a possible homicide.

The home is located along the 2100 block of 32nd Street. Police responded to a disturbance around 3:15 a.m., arriving at the residence to find one person dead.

Three people were taken into custody but were later released.

2:08 Verdict in death and dismemberment murder trial of young Nanaimo woman

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has deemed the death suspicious and the matter is being investigating as a homicide,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our Serious Crimes Unit, with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are continuing to collect evidence at the scene in support of the ongoing investigation.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim’s identity was not released.

Police added that this is likely an isolated incident with no risk to the public.