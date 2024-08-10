Suspicious death in Vernon, B.C., a ‘possible’ homicide investigation underway: RCMP

A body was found in a North Okanagan home on Thursday, and Vernon RCMP say they’re now investigating a possible homicide.
The home is located along the 2100 block of 32nd Street. Police responded to a disturbance around 3:15 a.m., arriving at the residence to find one person dead.
Three people were taken into custody but were later released.
“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has deemed the death suspicious and the matter is being investigating as a homicide,” said Const. Chris Terleski.
“Our Serious Crimes Unit, with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are continuing to collect evidence at the scene in support of the ongoing investigation.”
Get breaking National news
The victim’s identity was not released.
Police added that this is likely an isolated incident with no risk to the public.
- Florida family accused of trying to trap, kill neighbours under God’s orders
- Alberta manhunt: County employee dead, utility worker hurt while shooters still at large
- Stronach, charged with sexually assaulting 10 people, claims accusers want his money
- 2 suspects still at large after dangerous person alert lifted in Alberta’s Wheatland County: police
Comments