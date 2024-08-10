Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in Vernon, B.C., a ‘possible’ homicide investigation underway: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 10, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Police tape surrounds a home along the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Vernon, B.C, where RCMP discovered a body early Thursday. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a home along the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Vernon, B.C, where RCMP discovered a body early Thursday. Global News
A body was found in a North Okanagan home on Thursday, and Vernon RCMP say they’re now investigating a possible homicide.

The home is located along the 2100 block of 32nd Street. Police responded to a disturbance around 3:15 a.m., arriving at the residence to find one person dead.

Three people were taken into custody but were later released.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has deemed the death suspicious and the matter is being investigating as a homicide,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit, with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are continuing to collect evidence at the scene in support of the ongoing investigation.”

The victim’s identity was not released.

Police added that this is likely an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

