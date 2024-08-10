Menu

Sports

Henderson and Sharp finish out of contention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt York. View image in full screen
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt York. MY AG
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The two Canadians in the women’s golf field at the Paris Olympics did not reach the podium Saturday at Le Golf National.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., threatened midway through the final round but faded with two bogeys on the back nine and closed with a 1-under-par 71.

The 13-time LPGA Tour winner fired a 67 on Friday to give herself a chance in the final round.

She ended up tied for 13th place with a four-round total of 3-under-par 285.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (71) birdied the final hole to finish at 10 under for a two-shot win over Germany’s Esther Henseleit (66). China’s Xiyu Lin (69) was next at 7 under to take the bronze.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton (73) was tied for 42nd place at 9-over-par 297.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

