Crime

RCMP officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 6:08 pm
1 min read
A Langley RCMP officer was struck during a traffic stop on Friday and rushed to the hospital. View image in full screen
A Langley RCMP officer was struck during a traffic stop on Friday and rushed to the hospital. File / Global News
A Langley, B.C., RCMP officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

RCMP said the officer was in the 5000 block of 208 Street in Langley.

At about 11:20 a.m., RCMP said the officer was hit by the vehicle, which then fled northbound on 208th Street.

The area around 50th Avenue and 208th Street will remain closed while the Langley RCMP continue their investigation, police said.

The police officer was rushed to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information, including dashcam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file #24-25379.

