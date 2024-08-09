Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Penticton police look into Channel Parkway crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
Penticton RCMP investigating Channel Parkway crash
Mounties say a pickup truck travelling at a high speed failed to navigate the turn at the intersection, causing it to crash into the Skaha Lake bridge’s guardrail.
A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Channel Parkway on Thursday night is the subject of a Penticton, B.C., police investigation.

Mounties say a pickup truck travelling at a high speed failed to navigate the turn at the intersection, causing it to crash into the Skaha Lake bridge’s guardrail.

No one was injured.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

