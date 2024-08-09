Penticton police look into Channel Parkway crash

See more sharing options

A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Channel Parkway on Thursday night is the subject of a Penticton, B.C., police investigation.

Mounties say a pickup truck travelling at a high speed failed to navigate the turn at the intersection, causing it to crash into the Skaha Lake bridge’s guardrail.

No one was injured.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.