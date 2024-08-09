Penticton police look into Channel Parkway crash

A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Channel Parkway on Thursday night is the subject of a Penticton, B.C., police investigation.
Mounties say a pickup truck travelling at a high speed failed to navigate the turn at the intersection, causing it to crash into the Skaha Lake bridge’s guardrail.
Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton
Trending Now
No one was injured.
RCMP are continuing their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.
More on Crime
- Alberta manhunt: County employee dead, utility worker hurt while shooters still at large
- Florida family accused of trying to trap, kill neighbours under God’s orders
- Stronach, charged with sexually assaulting 10 people, claims accusers want his money
- 2 suspects still at large after dangerous person alert lifted in Alberta’s Wheatland County: police
Comments