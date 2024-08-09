Police ID ‘violent and dangerous’ suspect in Surrey shopkeeper burning

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have identified the suspect in a horrific attack on a shopkeeper in Surrey, B.C., last week.

Rahat Rao, who owns the SNS Currency Exchange, suffered third-degree burns to more than half his body in the Aug. 2 attack, friends told Global News.

On Friday, Mounties identified his accused attacker as Kalid Yimer, 33, who is believed to be in the Lower Mainland or travelling to Alberta.

Police said Yimer is wanted for attempted murder.

“Given the severity of the incident on August 2, 2024, Kalid Yimer is believed to be violent and dangerous, and police are releasing an enhanced photo to locate him and warn the public,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a media release.

“If you have information on the whereabouts of Kalid Yimer, or if you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1”.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, when witnesses say Rao had gone into a back room to take care of a client in his currency exchange.

Shortly afterward, he burst out of the back of the shop engulfed in fire, while the suspect fled, witnesses told Global News.

Bystanders rushed to use a homeless person’s blanket to extinguish the flames, but Rao was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

RCMP say the suspect stole a white Mini Cooper from the scene, which was later located without the driver.

Yimer is described as five feet six inches tall with dark hair, brown eyes and a medium build.