Crime

Kelowna police trying to determine how shooting occurred

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say there is “no concern for public safety” in the aftermath of a shooting.

At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a residence in the 200 block of Poonian Street was surrounded by police after a report of shots fired.

Police confirmed Friday that one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

RCMP operate to keep criminals out of Kelowna businesses
“Investigators are still trying to determine how this happened,” RCMP said.

“There is no concern for public safety and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.”

