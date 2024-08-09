Kelowna police trying to determine how shooting occurred

See more sharing options

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say there is “no concern for public safety” in the aftermath of a shooting.

At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a residence in the 200 block of Poonian Street was surrounded by police after a report of shots fired.

Police confirmed Friday that one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

“Investigators are still trying to determine how this happened,” RCMP said.

“There is no concern for public safety and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.”