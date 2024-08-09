Kelowna police trying to determine how shooting occurred

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say there is “no concern for public safety” in the aftermath of a shooting.
At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a residence in the 200 block of Poonian Street was surrounded by police after a report of shots fired.
Police confirmed Friday that one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.
RCMP operate to keep criminals out of Kelowna businesses
Trending Now
“Investigators are still trying to determine how this happened,” RCMP said.
“There is no concern for public safety and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.”
More on Crime
- Alberta manhunt: County employee dead, utility worker hurt while shooters still at large
- Florida family accused of trying to trap, kill neighbours under God’s orders
- 2 suspects still at large after dangerous person alert lifted in Alberta’s Wheatland County: police
- Stronach, charged with sexually assaulting 10 people, claims accusers want his money
Comments