Consumer

The City of Calgary is considering replacing the water pipe that ruptured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mayor Jyoti Gondek on return of Stage 4 water restrictions'
Mayor Jyoti Gondek on return of Stage 4 water restrictions
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the decision to move the city back to stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, after discovering 16 areas of concern along the main water line.
Calgary’s mayor says the city is considering ways to strengthen a key water main for the long term, including replacing it altogether.

Jyoti Gondek says in the spring the city could add a liner or a sleeve to the pipe to strengthen it or dig alongside it and built an entirely new one.

The pipe in northwest Calgary ruptured in early June, drenching a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway and nearby parkland.

The break forced Calgarians to undertake a series of water conservation measures, from not watering lawns to taking shorter showers.

The restrictions had been gradually easing when, earlier this week, Gondek announced the pipe would have to be shut down again after 16 problem spots had been found.

The shutdown is to last about a month starting from Aug. 26, and Gondek says city officials are working with business that rely on outdoor water to find ways to keep operating.

Gondek and city officials are holding another press conference at 2 p.m. today.

— More to come

© 2024 The Canadian Press

