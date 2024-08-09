Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 in custody after Redwood Ave. shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 11:46 am
Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Redwood Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Redwood Avenue. Michael Draven / Global News
One man is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting on Redwood Avenue Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were initially called to the 400 block of Redwood around 10:30 p.m., where they found Colin Jessie Bernardin Hebert, 23, with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Two suspects, 36-year-old Pierre Flett and Jared Jackson Bushie, 32, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Get daily National news

Police said Flett has also been charged with numerous other offences, including a total of seven gun-related charges, one count of meth possession and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions. He was also the subject of two warrants for failure to comply with conditions.

Police said they’re still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

