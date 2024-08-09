Menu

Canada

Booze and taquitos: 7-Eleven in Ontario ready to sell, deliver alcohol in September

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford speeds up timeline for booze in Ontario convenience stores'
Ford speeds up timeline for booze in Ontario convenience stores
WATCH: Ford speeds up timeline for booze in Ontario convenience stores – May 24, 2024
7-Elevens across Ontario say they are ready to sell and deliver alcohol in September, when eligible convenience stores will be allowed to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages.

The convenience store chain said it received liquor store licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and is training staff and preparing its 58 locations across the province for the rollout on Sept. 5.

7-Eleven said the assortment of alcohol choices will “complement” its food selection of taquitos, chicken wings and sandwiches.

A media spokesperson for 7-Eleven said in-store dining, where customers will be able to consume alcohol inside their stores, will “expand later” as licensing is completed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Currently, there are only two licensed stores that offer a restaurant-format style, one in Leamington, Ont., and the other in Niagara Falls. There are 20 licensed locations across Alberta, the chain said.

7-Eleven said the expansion of alcohol sales to its stores will create new jobs and expects to add about 60 full-time positions to its Ontario stores once the rollout is complete.

The Ford government released an accelerated plan for the expansion of alcohol sales. Ontarians can now buy beer — including in large packs — cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages at grocery stores. Convenience stores were next on the list with a Sept. 5 date, followed by big-box stores on Oct. 31.

Click to play video: 'Convenience store owners can apply for liquor licenses amid looming LCBO strike'
Convenience store owners can apply for liquor licenses amid looming LCBO strike
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

