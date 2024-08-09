Travis Scott arrested over alleged assault of hotel security guard in Paris

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris, France, on Friday after an alleged fight with his bodyguard at a five-star hotel.

French prosecutors said Scott, 33, was arrested at the luxury Hotel George V for assaulting a security guard who attempted to break up the fight.

“The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” the prosecutor’s office told NBC News, adding that the case has been referred to the first district of the judicial police.

Further details surrounding the alleged assault have yet to be released.

Scott has not commented publicly on his arrest.

TMZ obtained footage of the rapper being escorted out of the hotel by three officers. Scott kept his head bowed as police moved him into the back of a cruiser.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II) was visiting Paris on Thursday and attended the men’s Olympic basketball semifinal, where the U.S. team triumphed over Serbia with a four-point victory. Scott watched the game courtside with rapper Quavo and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

View image in full screen Michael Rubin, Travis Scott and Quavo the Olympic men’s basketball semifinals game between the U.S. and Serbia on Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Paris hotel incident is the second time Scott has been arrested in recent months. In June, the rapper was charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Miami. Police said Scott was taken into custody after he allegedly yelled at people onboard a yacht and refused to leave the Miami Beach port. Scott’s lawyer called the incident a “misunderstanding.”

Scott is one of the most commercially successful hip-hop musicians in the world and has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards.

In 2021, 10 people died during Scott’s performance at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. With 50,000 people at the event, fans surged toward the stage and caused a crowd crush. Some 300 people were injured.

Scott said he was unaware of what was happening in the crowd during the show, and only learned after the performance.