Travis Scott arrested for trespassing, disorderly intoxication in Miami

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Fla., and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication early Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade County jail records, Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster) was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:30 a.m. local time.

Scott, 33, submitted bond of US$650 (about C$890).

According to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News, Scott was arrested after a report of a disturbance on a yacht. Miami Beach Police said they were notified of a fight that broke out on the luxury vessel.

When authorities arrived, they claim Scott was standing by a dock and “yelling” at people onboard the yacht. Police reported “a strong smell of alcohol” on Scott’s breath.

The musician initially cooperated with the officer’s instruction to sit down, but later ignored orders, police reported.

Miami Beach Police said they wanted Scott to exit the yacht and did not want to press charges. Scott agreed to leave once officers threatened arrest, but allegedly “walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel.”

Five minutes after leaving the marina, police said Scott was seen returning.

When confronted again by authorities, a sergeant alleged Scott became “erratic.” The affidavit maintains Scott disturbed the peace and caused a public disturbance.”

He was taken into police custody around 1:00 a.m.

When police asked if he’d been drinking, the rapper confirmed and allegedly told police, “It’s Miami.”

A representative for Scott has not responded to Global News’ request for comment on the incident.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has seen exceptional success in recent years and has released a number of Billboard No.1 hits, including Sicko Mode and Highest in the Room.

Scott’s arrest comes about a week before he kicks off his European tour, called Circus Maximus, in The Netherlands.

Last year, Scott was accused of assaulting a sound engineer and causing US$12,000 (nearly $16,400) in damages to AV equipment at a New York nightclub where he was performing. NYPD initially issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, but he was never arrested.

Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, did not deny the allegations, but called the incident a “misunderstanding.”

In 2021, 10 people died during Scott’s performance at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. With 50,000 people spectating, fans surged toward the stage and caused a crowd crush. Some 300 people were injured.

Scott said he was unaware of what was happening in the crowd during the show, and only learned after the performance.