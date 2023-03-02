Travis Scott accused of assaulting nightclub worker, calls incident a ‘misunderstanding’

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Travis Scott has been accused of assaulting a sound engineer and causing US$12,000 (nearly $16,350) in damages to AV equipment in a New York nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The New York Police Department is currently investigating the allegations against Scott, 31. There are no official charges as of yet, and he has not been named a formal suspect.

Read more: Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after previous delays

An unnamed sound engineer at Club Nebula in mid-town Manhattan alleges Scott punched him in the face following a verbal argument shortly before 3:30 a.m. He claims the rapper also damaged a speaker and video screen in the nightclub.

Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, did not deny the allegations, but called the incident a “misunderstanding” in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” he said. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Scott was at Club Nebula to perform a DJ set at an afterparty following a concert by labelmate Don Toliver.

A spokesperson for Club Nebula, Ritchie Romero, backed Schuster’s statement and said the alleged incident between Scott and the sound engineer was exaggerated in media reports.

“This is blown completely out of proportion,” Romero told CNN. “It was a great night.”

Scott has kept mostly quiet since 10 people were killed in a crowd crush at his Astroworld concert in November 2021. There are several lawsuits against Scott in relation to the Astroworld festival, though Scott has historically denied any legal responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Scott will headline the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, his first concert in the U.S. since the Astroworld tragedy.