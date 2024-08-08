Smoky skies bulletin issued for parts of Okanagan

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for a large part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.
Environment Canada says multiple regions across the southern part of the province are being impacted by wildfire smoke for the next 24 to 48 hours.
The national weather agency says it will issue an update on Friday, but that residents and visitors should take health precautions.
In related news, the province’s Air Quality Health Index shows mostly low-risk data across most of B.C.
Of the 25 communities where air quality is monitored, all but four are deemed to have low risk (1-3).
The remaining four — Central Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Prince George and Sparwood — are in the moderate-risk range (4-6), with all at four.
More information about B.C. weather is available on Environment Canada’s website.
