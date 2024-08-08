Calgary family experiences full-circle moment on DQ Miracle Treat Day

Send this page to someone via email

Rob and Julie Mueller, the owners of the Dairy Queen in Shawnessy, have been raising money for Miracle Treat Day for more than two decades.

One day a year, all net proceeds from Blizzard treats help support the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, going to children who need it the most.

What they never anticipated was that one day, their daughter Chloe would become one of those kids.

The 17-year-old high school student was rushed to the hospital in 2023 when she woke up with a migraine, infection and loss of mobility on her right side. Doctors told parents Julie and Rob Mueller that Chloe needed immediate neurosurgery to save her life.

Upon waking up, Chloe had to learn to walk again. Today, she is heading back to Grade 12 and is excited for life to return to normal.

For the first time since the successful surgery, Chloe is serving up blizzards for Miracle Treat Day 2024. She says the experience has “made her more passionate” about the fundraiser, and she is grateful to be here and to her neuro team at Alberta Children’s Hospital.