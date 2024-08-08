Worker wearing hijab spat on in possible New Westminster hate crime

Police are investigating what they describe as a possible hate crime in New Westminster, B.C., in which a woman wearing a hijab was spat on.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, when police responded to a reported assault at a fast food restaurant on 6th Street near 5th Avenue.
Police arrived to learn a woman had allegedly spat on an employee.
“Based on the initial investigation, this matter is being investigated as a possible hate crime given the victim was wearing a hijab and based on comments the suspect made towards the victim,” police said in a Thursday media release.
Police have notified the Provincial Hate Crimes Unit, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Get daily National news
The suspect is described as about 55 years old, with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black and white top and had a shopping cart with her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.
- Alberta manhunt: County employee dead, utility worker hurt while shooters still at large
- Florida family accused of trying to trap, kill neighbours under God’s orders
- Stronach, charged with sexually assaulting 10 people, claims accusers want his money
- 2 suspects still at large after dangerous person alert lifted in Alberta’s Wheatland County: police
Comments