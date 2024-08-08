Menu

Sports

Canada’s Skylar Park loses taekwondo Olympic quarterfinal, needs luck for repechage

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Canada's Skylar Park competes against Dominika Hronova in the taekwondo women's 57kg category at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, August 8, 2024 in Paris. View image in full screen
Canada's Skylar Park competes against Dominika Hronova in the taekwondo women's 57kg category at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, August 8, 2024 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s Skylar Park lost her taekwondo quarterfinal and needed help to continue fighting for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg fell 2-0 to Kim Yujin of South Korea, and thus needed Kim to reach the final of the women’s 57-kilogram division to get into a repechage for a chance to battle for bronze.

Park lost 7-6, 9-5 to Kim.

The Canadian earlier defeated Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Park won the first round 6-2 and overcame a two-point deficit in the second round for a 4-3 score.

Park was eliminated in an Olympic quarterfinal three years ago in Tokyo.

Olympic Taekwondo athletes inspire youth at Winnipeg Championships ahead of Paris 2024 games
© 2024 The Canadian Press

