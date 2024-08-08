Canada’s Skylar Park loses taekwondo Olympic quarterfinal, needs luck for repechage

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Skylar Park lost her taekwondo quarterfinal and needed help to continue fighting for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg fell 2-0 to Kim Yujin of South Korea, and thus needed Kim to reach the final of the women’s 57-kilogram division to get into a repechage for a chance to battle for bronze.

Park lost 7-6, 9-5 to Kim.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian earlier defeated Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Park won the first round 6-2 and overcame a two-point deficit in the second round for a 4-3 score.

Park was eliminated in an Olympic quarterfinal three years ago in Tokyo.